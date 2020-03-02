Microsoft has updated its Phantom Xbox controller line, which consists of translucent white and black models, to include a third opaque colour.

The latest translucent shade is magenta. It seems to fade from a pink to a dark pink colour. Other features include a 3.5mm stereo jack, Bluetooth support, a textured grip, and the ability to work with iOS, Android, and Windows 10 PCs.

Here's how Microsoft describes the new controller:

"Equip yourself with the Xbox Wireless Controller - Phantom Magenta Special Edition, featuring a translucent design that fades to dark pink, and textured grip for enhanced comfort. . . Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a textured grip, precise thumbsticks, and a responsive D-pad. Feel the action with Impulse Triggers and enjoy custom button mapping. Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack."

Preorders for the Phantom Xbox magenta controller are now live over at Microsoft’s Xbox store. It costs $70 and officially launches 17 March. Microsoft said the controller will also support the Xbox Series X, its next-generation Xbox, which you can read all about from here.

For the best Xbox and controller bundle available, see our deal guide.