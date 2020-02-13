E3 2020 games publishers list: Who's going and who's not?

The new year has barely started, but somehow we're already February and considering what might happen at E3 2020. The world's biggest gaming show is just a few months away and companies are already starting to gear up for it.

Now, the list of publishers attending this year's E3 games expo has leaked online, thanks to a ResetEra user who discovered the official (work in progress) pages hosted on a separate platform.

That list includes:

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Amazon Game Studios

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Bethesda

Capcom USA, Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Kalypso Media Group

NCSOFT

RDS Industries Inc.

SEGA

Square Enix, Inc.

Take-Two

TENCENT

THQ Nordic

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

UnnamedVR by Paracosma

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

XSEED Games

As you can see, there are some interesting names both on and off the list. Both Nintendo and Microsoft are seemingly absent from the list of exhibitors. Amazon Games Studios is also set to make an interesting appearance - perhaps to show off its cloud gaming service or to show off New World?

Of course, this might not be the definitive list and we'd recommend taking it with a pinch of salt. Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer said back in January that his team would be at E3, so it may just be an omission that Microsoft isn't on the list.

We already knew that Sony isn't making an appearance at E3 this year, so we won't be seeing the PS5 there.

Elsewhere we're hoping that Bethesda's appearance will mean the company will be showing off something new about Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield, but time will tell.