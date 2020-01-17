  1. Home
Best selling games list of 2010s is surprising for its lack of surprises

Market research company The NPD Group has revealed the official list of the best selling games of the last decade. The list is unlikely to surprise you as it's chock full of familiar big-name titles. 

The data includes games from all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo too. It's based on US sales but is likely to represent worldwide popularity too. 

As you might expect, the list of the top 20 best selling games from 2010 to 2019 is heavily dominated by Call of Duty. So much so in fact that it led our resident games expert and senior editor Rik Henderson to comment that it has "more COD than the sea around Norway":

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  4. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  6. Call Of Duty: Ghosts
  7. Red Dead Redemption II
  8. Call of Duty: WWII
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
  10. Minecraft
  11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019
  13. Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. Mario Kart 8
  15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  16. Battlefield 1
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Destiny
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. Star Wars Battlefront 2015

Topping off the list is GTA V - which was revealed a short while ago to be the "best-selling entertainment product in history" across any medium and even broke records years before. It's also still incredibly popular now in 2020. Steam data shows that it's in the top 10 most played games on a regular (daily) basis. 

The more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 is on the list too, but otherwise, there's a whole lot of Call of Duty. One thing is certain, Activision has done well over the last 10 years. 

If you enjoy nerding out on data then you'll want to check out this Twitter thread by Mat Piscatella, NPD video game industry analyst, as he's highlighted best sellers from each console and more. 

