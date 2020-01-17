CD Projekt Red has pushed back Cyberpunk 2077 from its original 16 April 2020 release date to 17 September 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles of the year, especially given it's CD Projekt Red’s first major release since The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt won many of the biggest gaming awards in 2015 and spawned a new Netflix series.

The company explained there shouldn’t be any more delays, via Twitter:

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done, Night City is massive -- full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation, and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

While the delay is obviously disappointing, especially for a game that the company has reportedly been working on since 2013, it does show an attention to detail. While other companies are releasing bug-filled games that require large patches to fix them, CD Projekt Red is concerned with trying to make this a crowning achievement for the next generation of consoles.

That being said, it wouldn’t be a modern AAA gaming title if the multiplayer component didn’t launch until after the release date, and CD Projekt Red confirmed that players can expect multiplayer for Cyberpunk 2077 to go live sometime in early 2021.