Pokemon Mystery Dungeon is coming to the Nintendo Switch in March

- Coming 6 March 2020

A new version of a classic Pokemon game is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Company announced on 9 January that a remade version of 2006's Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team is scheduled to release in a few months. Called Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, the dungeon-crawling game will feature updated art, complete with 3D, paint-like visuals.

Here's the announcement:

"In 2006, the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team games were released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS systems in Japan. In 2020, these titles will gain a new life on Nintendo Switch."

The Pokemon Company also said Pokemon Mystery Dungeon will launch for the Nintendo Switch on 6 March 2020.

Apart from that little bit of news, the company said last year’s Pokemon Sword and Shield games is getting an expansion pass. These announcements were all part of the latest Pokemon Direct presentation. If you'd like to watch the action unfold for yourself, go here.

The specific video announcement for Pokemon Mystery Dungeon is below.

For more about the Nintendo Switch console itself, check out our guides below.

