Best of CES 2020: Gaming gadgets from Asus, Corsair, Razer, Acer and more

CES is the biggest tech event of the year, with plenty of brands showing off and launching new products. This year is no different, with a variety of new and exciting products for gamers appearing.

We've been around the show floors of CES and have seen some of the great new gaming tech being shown off. Here's our guide to some of the best.

Mobile gaming is a big deal. People all over the world are playing all manner of games including Call of Duty, PUBG and Mario Kart. Smartphone controls though are hard to balance with competitive, fast-paced gameplay.

Along comes Razer with the answer to your prayers - a universal gaming controller that promises to work with "most" smartphones including both Android and iOS devices. This new controller has a number of interesting features including pass-through charging ports that mean you can charge and game at the same time. The controller is also compatible with both mobile games and cloud gaming using GeForce Now as well.

AMD took CES to announce both the pricing and arrival date of the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor - the company's flagship CPU for consumers that will set you back a whopping $3,990.

This monster processor is set to give Intel a run for its money with 64-cores, 128 threads, up to 4.3GHz boost and 288MB of cache. That's some serious bang for your buck. It's also coming in February, so not long to wait if you're desperate.

Asus claims the new ROG Zephyrus G14 is "the world's most power 14-inch gaming laptop" but that's not the only thing that makes it interesting in our mind. This laptop boasts 1,215 individual mini LEDs on the rear panel that can be customised with personalised logos, gifs or even set to react to music.

The G14 is also said to be thin and light while boasting the 4th gen AMD Ryzen CPUs and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. As much as 10-hours battery life should make the G14 as useful as it is beautiful.

Western Digital has been showing off the new WD_Black P50. An addition to its line-up of external ultra-fast drives aimed specifically at gamers. We recommended the WD_Black P10 game drive as an option to upgrade your PlayStation storage, the P50 is even more exciting.

This drive offers read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and up to 2TB of storage as well. The real highlight though comes from the design that works with a SuperSpeed USB 20GB/s (USB 3.2 Gen 2x2) interface making it even faster in future.

Like Western Digital, Seagate has also announced some new external SSDs aimed specifically at gamers. These offer large capacity and fast speeds. The FireCuda Gaming SSD, for example, is available with up to 2TB capacity and has a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface (20Gb/s) making it capable of transfer speeds of up to 2000MB/s.

The other drive, the Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD is a little slower, but more affordable too. Both are snazzy options for those looking for more storage for their ever-growing games library.

Corsair has revealed a number of new products at CES including an update to our previous favourite gaming keyboard in the form of the Corsair K95 Platinum XT.

This new keyboard has a number of improvements including the addition of PBT double-shot keycaps as standard, an improved padded wrist rest and Elgato Stream Deck software integration alongside blue S keys for easy access.

Originally announced at CES last year, but then only released in Japan, Panasonic's SC-HB01 gaming soundbar is now coming to North America by summer 2020. This soundbar has designed specifically for gamers, with support from Square Enix and comes equipped with three different modes including RPG, FPS and voice.

It also offers Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X from a 17-inch soundbar with a 2.1 channel, 3-way speaker system that also has a subwoofer built-in. All this plus high-resolution audio playback of up to 192kHz/24bit and you've got a gaming soundbar that should offer a new sense of realism and intensity to your games.

The Razer Eracing Simulator might only be a concept at this point, but it's certainly a thing of beauty for those who love racing games. This racing simulator is the result of a collaboration between Razer, Vesaro, Simpit, Fanatec and Synthesis VR.

It boasts a 202-degree field-of-view projection system in the form of a massive 128-inch wrap-around screen and is built on a hydraulic racing platform with all the usual raxing controls you'd expect from a high-end system. It promises to immersively mimic road terrain and vehicle movement as well as simulating g-force effects by applying pressure as you drive. Nifty!

Asus has taken CES as an opportunity to reveal several new products, including a 24.5-inch gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. You'll have to have a seriously beefy PC in order to get the frame rates to make the most of it, but competitive gamers will love the clarity and superior visuals this panel has to offer.

LG has announced a number of new OLED televisions for 2020. This line-up includes at least 12 models with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and 120Hz refresh rate. Something gamers will love. If you're into gaming from your sofa on the big screen, then these TVs are bound to be a real eye-pleaser.

Although CES hasn't seen much in the way of new info on the PlayStation 5, we have seen one reveal - the new logo. Sony also took some time to reiterate things we already knew about the next version of its console. Including the promise of 8K visuals, ray-tracing support and more.

For those waiting with bated breath, we're afraid you'll just have to wait a little longer.

Acer is another brand that's catering to gamers with a taste for larger screens. The new Predator CG552K is a 55-inch 4K big format gaming display with 120Hz refresh rate. As you'd expect, it's G-Sync compatible and joins a short list of devices in Nvidia's BFGD line-up.

This new screen is a thing of beauty, on paper at least, with specs that include a VESA Certified Display HDR400 with 98.5% DCI-P3 colour coverage, 4K HDR, a 0.5ms response time and more besides. If you want one be prepared to shell out around $3,000.