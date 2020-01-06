There are a fair few external storage solutions around for console and PC gamers, but few are as fine tuned for hardcore players as the two SSDs announced by Seagate during CES 2020.

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD and Barracuda Fast SSD external drives are designed specifically for gamers and deliver large capacity and super access speeds for those who take their gaming seriously.

The FireCuda Gaming SSD contains a FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD, USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface (20Gb/s) and is capable of transfer speeds of up to 2000MB/s.

It comes in a chisel metal enclosure with customisable RGB LED lighting. It can even be synchronised with the LEDs on a separate FireCuda Gaming Dock for light show while playing.

Prices start at $189.99 for the 500GB model, with a 1TB version at $259.99 and a 2TB drive at $499.99. All storage options will be available from March and come with five-year warranties.

For those on a tighter budget, the Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD provides read/write speeds of up to 540MB/s. It is more pocket-sized and sports a green LED.

Connectivity is via its USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. A complimentary two-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan is included, for those who want to use it for more than just gaming.

It will be available from February, priced at $94.99 for the 500GB version, $169.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB. It comes with a three-year warranty.

UK pricing is yet to be revealed.