Borderlands 3 is a great game, coming in second place in the Best Game category at our annual Pocket-lint Awards this year, and now it's available for a limited time for less than half price.

To celebrate, 2K Games has released a Christmas-themed trailer that should get you in the mood for eggnog and casual mayhem. You can view it above.

Game is exclusively offering the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Borderlands 3 for just £19.99 each, in a UK deal that lasts until 31 December 2019.

PC, Mac and Stadia gamers can also get the game for their platforms from the Epic Games and Stadia stores respectively, with their own holiday discounts.

2K Games and Gearbox are running in-game holiday promotions too, with a Give the Gift of Mayhem event having taken place this week, including a SHiFT code for all players to get free Christmas-themed character skins for their Vault Hunters.

Game UK is also running Christmas deals on consoles, accessories and other games, with some great bargains to had on Xbox One and PS4 controllers, PC accessories and even massive discounts on the Xbox One X. You can see all the deals on its website here.