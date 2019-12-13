PlayerUnknown has teased a new game mysteriously called "prologue"

It seems that the man behind one of the most popular Battle Royale games is working on a new game that's designed to be an "exploration of new technologies and gameplay."

This new game, known as "prologue" was revealed at The Game Awards 2019 with a short teaser trailer that doesn't give much away at all.

Brendan Greene, also known as PlayerUnknown, is taking a team of game developers and researchers on a mission to create this new IP. A new studio by the name of PLAYERUNKNOWN PRODUCTIONS has been formed specially to craft this new game which promises to be something special.

Revealing the teaser, Brendan Greene explained that: "...prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play."

This new games is set to be a departure from the Battle Royale genre which he essentially kick-started with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

What we do know is that prologue is going to be a way for Greene to turn his "ideas into reality." Beyond that, the teaser reveals very little in the ways of clues as to what that might be. Other than some pretty impressive visuals that include some interesting weather and lighting effects and possibly some angry canines.

You can keep in the loop by following @playprologue on Twitter and signing up for updates on the official site.