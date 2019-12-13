Xbox Series X: Microsoft unveils next Xbox, coming holiday 2020

Microsoft has taken the wraps off its next-generation Xbox and confirmed it will be called Xbox Series X when it launches in one year.

The company not only announced its upcoming console's official name but also previewed Xbox Series X's bold new design while on stage at the Game Awards. It even published a blog post and trailer to unveil the console. Xbox chief Phil Spencer said it's made to “deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X". He also claimed Xbox Series X is “designed for a future in the cloud".

It features an SSD, a custom CPU (based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA), up to 120 fps, ray tracing, as well as support for 8K gaming and a variable refresh rate. It has an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) as well, all of which help make it Microsoft's "fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed, and compatibility".

Microsoft confirmed Xbox Series X can be used in either a vertical or horizontal orientation. It also unveiled an Xbox Wireless Controller to go with the next-gen console. The controller has a "refined" size and shape, plus a new Share button for capturing screenshots and game videos. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will come with every Xbox Series X, and it'll work with existing Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs.

Speaking of PCs, we think Xbox Series X resembles a PC tower. If you replaced that Xbox logo with Dell's, no one would question it. The internet, however, is more divided, with people on Twitter comparing it to a number of boxy things, from a mini-fridge to a Fire TV Cube.

The #Xbox naming scheme is messy. Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X. It has the potential to get confusing, especially to people who don't track the gaming industry. Sequential numbers (like the Playstation 5) never fail! Other than that, the Series X looks like a mini fridge. pic.twitter.com/1WXzHJxWEM — Jayson Vann (@VannJayson) December 13, 2019

XBOX SERIES X LOOKS SO FIRE DAWG pic.twitter.com/Ktau2SsDbQ — Alex (@ArchrTV) December 13, 2019

Is it just me or does the new Xbox Series X look like an ashtray? pic.twitter.com/YxKLp44r0s — ...SINCE SPACIES (@sincespacies) December 13, 2019

I'm not gonna defend Xbox people



but



Doesn't the Series X look kinda like my H520s desktop?



(PC picture taken from a thumbnail of a video on YT) pic.twitter.com/ACmDfYBiAj — Artceus. #CashAppIsOverParty (@DragonArtceus) December 13, 2019

The xbox series x looks like our Midco Hitron internet modem. pic.twitter.com/g1YqpyJ0Qs — Jingle Bell Chelle (@Squeebomb) December 13, 2019

Why the Xbox Series X look like an amazon cube #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/6zwYFRQtAX — Kate Baldwin (@KaitFaye) December 13, 2019

Anyway, Microsoft said we can expect Xbox Series X and its new controller to arrive around holiday 2020. It didn't mention anything about price, nor did it discuss the less-powerful, budget console that's been rumoured.