If you are a serious gamer and want to add a significant amount of extra storage to your Xbox One or PS4, Amazon and WD have a great selection of offers for you this Black Friday.

The WD_Black series of external USB 3.0 Game Drives are especially designed for gamers, with top-line HDD speeds - 7200rpm with data transfer speeds of up to 250MB/s on D10 models - and chassis design to prevent overheating.

There are multiple storage capacities on offer, going all the way up to 12TB, with a couple also officially licensed by Xbox to match the design of an Xbox One S or One X.

• WD_Black 2TB P10 Game Drive, now £59.99 (save £30): View the deal on Amazon

• WD_Black 3TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, now £72.99 (save £37): See the offer on Amazon here

• WD_Black 4TB P10 Game Drive, now £91.99 (save £38): See the deal on Amazon

• WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One, now £99.99 (save £40): View this offer on Amazon here

• WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, now £101.99 (save £33): See the deal on Amazon

• WD_Black 8TB D10 Game Drive, now £132.99 (save £67): View this offer on Amazon

• WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One, now £198.99 (save £101): See the deal on Amazon here

Many rival USB 3.0 drives can get seriously hot and we've had a couple completely fall over in our time, so a dedicated gaming HDD is a welcome sight.

PC gamers can also get in on the action, with a couple of deals on internal SSD cards available too. Capable of transfer speeds of up to 3,470MB/s, they also come with their own heatsinks.

• WD_Black SN750 500GB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD, now £78.99 (save £46): View the deal on Amazon

• WD_Black SN750 2TB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD, now £309.99 (save £135): See this deal on Amazon