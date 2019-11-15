Fortnite is having a Star Wars themed crossover event

Fornite's latest cross over is here and this time it's Star Wars themed to celebrate the release of Jedi: Fallen Order.

This new special event features a new Stormtrooper cosmetic skin which is available to access in a few different ways. You can, of course, purchase the skin in the usual way via the store or you can get it as a bonus item when you buy Jedi: Fallen Order via the Epic Store.

If you purchase the skin in the store, then decide to buy the game, you'll be rewarded with 1,500 Vbucks instead of doubling up your skins.

There are other Star Wars themed surprises in-game too, like a Star Destroyer making an appearance.

This isn't the first time Epic has decided to make changes to the game to help promote or ride the hype of something else. We've seen all sorts of updates like this in the past, including a John Wick themed one, an Avengers cross over and more.

This latest one doesn't offer quite as much content as previous crossovers. Though we have to admit the Stormtrooper look is going to be pretty cool in game, but there is the question of whether you'll be able to shoot properly when sporting it.