Death Stranding has finally launched and in the follow-up, its iconic director Hideo Kojima has been speaking about his future plans. Those plans seemingly include his studio considering cloud-streaming technology similar to Google Stadia and Project xCloud.

Speaking to BBC's Newsbeat, Kojima spoke a little about the future of gaming and how he sees the industry changing. In his mind, that not only includes a move towards game streaming, but also a change to the way games work because of it.

"I think within the next few years, gaming will move on to streaming," Kojima said. "Movies, dramas, and games will all be streamed, and you'll enjoy them on your iPad or iPhone or a screen anytime, anywhere. When that happens, games, films, and dramas will have to compete in the same space. I'm very interested in the new format of game that will appear on there, and that's what I want to take on."

The director noted that with gaming moving to the cloud, games will be far less restricted by the machine you're playing on - whether that's a console or otherwise. Cloud gaming could mean larger, more persistent gaming worlds and even shared gaming environments for everyone to enjoy.

The arrival of 5G and its expansion will also mean better connections that will support gaming moving into the cloud.

"We'll start seeing completely different games these next five years as 5G spreads," Kojima said."There’s one big thing I have in mind related to streaming as well. I can't say anything more as I don't want to spoil though."

Exciting times.