The Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in association with EE in November, celebrating the nominations across 19 categories from smartphones and tablets to games and fitness trackers.

All of the devices and products nominated have been reviewed by us in full over the last 12 months and there are some excellent contenders. Here we are looking at the best in games, with the other categories following in separate stories over the next couple of weeks, giving you a rundown of the nominees, along with what each of the specific categories mean.

The Best Game category in the EE Pocket-lint Awards features nominees from the best games available on console, PC, or mobile. The Short List nominations for Best Game 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great games above you think should win the Best Game award for 2019 and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Game 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.