Microsoft has announced that Google Assistant now works with its Xbox One.

Similar to the existing Amazon Alexa integration, Microsoft is allowing you to control your Xbox with Google Assistant voice commands, whether that be for launching games and apps, turning the console on and off, or pausing videos.

Here's how the integration works.

You need to use the Google Home app for iOS and Android, or a Google Assistant-enabled device like Google Home, to voice-control an Xbox One. Google Assistant doesn't locally run on the Xbox One, so it can only receive commands from other apps/devices running Google Assistant.

Microsoft is rolling out Google Assistant functionality as a public beta, initially, so you must join a Google Group to get access. It can then be activated through the Google Home app for iOS or Android. Microsoft said Xbox owners will be able to give their console a name within the app, too, allowing users to issue voice commands like “Hey Google, turn on Xbox".

Join Microsoft's Google Group with your Google Account. Sign in to your Xbox. Next, in the Google Home app for iOS or Android, tap + Add. Tap Set up device. Tap Have something already set up?. Search for and select [beta] Xbox. Sign in with the Microsoft account you use on Xbox. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your Xbox. Provide a device name.

Note: If no devices are found, enable Digital Assistants setting on Xbox (Settings > Devices and Streaming > Digital Assistants).

Once you're all set up, try using the following voice commands:

Hey Google, play Gears 5 on Xbox.

Hey Google, turn on Xbox.

Hey Google, turn off Xbox.

Hey Google, launch YouTube on Xbox.

Hey Google, pause on Xbox.

Hey Google, resume on Xbox.

Hey Google, volume up on Xbox.

Hey Google, take a screenshot on Xbox.

Microsoft said it will roll Google Assistant functionality as a public beta "over the coming weeks". It should fully launch by in autumn 2019.

It is available to all English customers during the beta period. Google and Xbox plan to expand language support before launching more broadly.

Microsoft has posted additional details on Reddit.