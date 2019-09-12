  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to iOS and you can pre-order it for free now

|
CD Projekt Red Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to iOS and you can pre-order it for free now
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

Developer CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be coming to iOS on 29 October.

It will be a free download and contain all the same content and feature set as the PC version. Indeed, players can share progress and purchases between PC and iOS using a GOG account (you can sign up here).

The iOS version, which will work on the iPhone 6S and up, plus all iPads from the 5th generation and up (including the iPad mini 4). More powerful Apple devices will be able to play the game in 4K.

If you have a supporting device, you can also pre-order the game for free from the App Store, so that it will automatically download on launch day.

CD Projekt RedGwent The Witcher Card Game Is Coming To Ios And You Can Pre-order It For Free Now image 2

Gwent was originally devised as a side-game inside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but, thanks to its huge popularity, was developed as a standalone title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

There are many more cards and additional rules when compared with the in-game version. And, players can compete against each other in real-time.

Now that it's coming on mobile devices too, that means it can also be played anywhere you have an internet connection.

PopularIn Games
Mystery Nintendo Switch exercise accessory is called Ring-Con, coming in October
Apple Arcade release date, price, games list, compatible devices and how it works
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to iOS and you can pre-order it for free now
Project Resistance takes Resident Evil in a new direction, closed beta starts soon
Apple Arcade will be available on 19 September and cost $4.99
FIFA 20 demo available for PS4, Xbox One and PC now