Developer CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be coming to iOS on 29 October.

It will be a free download and contain all the same content and feature set as the PC version. Indeed, players can share progress and purchases between PC and iOS using a GOG account (you can sign up here).

The iOS version, which will work on the iPhone 6S and up, plus all iPads from the 5th generation and up (including the iPad mini 4). More powerful Apple devices will be able to play the game in 4K.

If you have a supporting device, you can also pre-order the game for free from the App Store, so that it will automatically download on launch day.

Gwent was originally devised as a side-game inside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but, thanks to its huge popularity, was developed as a standalone title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

There are many more cards and additional rules when compared with the in-game version. And, players can compete against each other in real-time.

Now that it's coming on mobile devices too, that means it can also be played anywhere you have an internet connection.