  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game now available for iPhone and iPad, Android coming 2020

|
CD Projekt Red Gwent: The Witcher Card Game now available for iPhone and iPad, Android coming 2020
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

CD Projekt Red has released its hugely successful Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on iOS. An Android version is to follow.

It is a free download and contains all the same content and feature set as the PC version. Indeed, players can share progress and purchases between PC and iOS using a GOG account (you can sign up here).

Battles can be played across all platforms, including Xbox One and PS4 too.

The iOS version works on the iPhone 6S and up, plus all iPads starting at the 5th generation (including the iPad mini 4). More powerful Apple devices can play the game in 4K.

It is now available to download for free from the App Store and all players who log into the launch version of the game before midnight on 5 November will receive a free welcome pack containing five animated cards from the in-game store.

CD Projekt RedGwent The Witcher Card Game Is Coming To Ios And You Can Pre-order It For Free Now image 2

Gwent was originally devised as a side-game inside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but, thanks to its huge popularity, was developed as a standalone title.

There are many more cards and additional rules when compared with the in-game version. And, players can compete against each other in real-time.

The Android version of the game is scheduled for release in Q1 2020.

PopularIn Games
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game now available for iPhone and iPad, Android coming 2020
EA games are coming to Steam including Star Wars, The Sims and FIFA 20
Xbox All Access is a phone style price plan, from £17.99 for Xbox One S and Game Pass
Ubisoft delays Watch Dogs Legion and just about everything else
The Last of Us Part II gets delayed, won't launch on time
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master