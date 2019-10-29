CD Projekt Red has released its hugely successful Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on iOS. An Android version is to follow.

It is a free download and contains all the same content and feature set as the PC version. Indeed, players can share progress and purchases between PC and iOS using a GOG account (you can sign up here).

Battles can be played across all platforms, including Xbox One and PS4 too.

The iOS version works on the iPhone 6S and up, plus all iPads starting at the 5th generation (including the iPad mini 4). More powerful Apple devices can play the game in 4K.

It is now available to download for free from the App Store and all players who log into the launch version of the game before midnight on 5 November will receive a free welcome pack containing five animated cards from the in-game store.

Gwent was originally devised as a side-game inside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt but, thanks to its huge popularity, was developed as a standalone title.

There are many more cards and additional rules when compared with the in-game version. And, players can compete against each other in real-time.

The Android version of the game is scheduled for release in Q1 2020.