Project Resistance takes Resident Evil in a new direction, closed beta starts soon

Capcom has announced Project Resistance, a very new take on the Resident Evil franchise.

Launching as a closed beta soon, the game isn't your average Resi Evil survival horror adventure. Instead, it is a co-op experience where one player takes control of a twisted Mastermind who can place zombies and the like around the playfield, while the other four are hapless victims who must escape.

The Mastermind views the action through security cameras and gets a pack of strategy cards, containing obstacles and enemies to place in the surroundings. And, as a chance of pace, can even step into the shoes of the towering Tyrant to take the survivors head-on.

The other players must not only escape the Mastermind's machinations, but solve puzzles and work together as a team to get off the map before they each meet their demise.

The game was announced at the Tokyo Game Show, taking place this week, and will be available in closed beta for Xbox Insider Program members and RE Ambassadors who sign up between 11 and 18 September. It will start on 4 October and run for three days.

The final game is currently in development for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Although, there is no confirmed release date as yet.

