Minecraft is about to get a huge boost to its graphics, but it's not the super duper graphics update, developer Mojang promised.

The announcement, which comes days after the previous graphics package was canned, comes in collaboration with Nvidia who will use something called Ray Tracing to make the graphics look more "realistic" when played using the company's GeForce RTX graphics cards on a Windows 10 machine.

The software update, which won't come until 2020, was announced at annual games conference in Germany.

"With the capabilities of this tech, you'll be able to experience your Minecraft worlds with realistic lighting, vibrant colors, realistic water that reflects and refracts naturally, and emissive textures that light up. What does 'emissive' mean? It means you're about to see Minecraft like you've never seen it before!", explained the developers in a blog post detailing the new effects.

Ray Tracing is a technology that allows computer programmers to trace a path of light as pixels in an image. By doing so, they are able to show much greater depth of light effects within a game, be it shadows, reflections or glow.

1/5 Nvidia/Microsoft

By implementing it in Minecraft, as well as other games, you'll be able to see diamonds glisten, lava rocks glow, and the sun cascade down into mines. It also means surfaces like water and gold become reflective, mirroring objects around them.

The new feature will be an optional tick box in a preview beta that the company will enable at a later date.

In the accompanying video that shows before and after shots, Saxs Persson, Minecraft's franchise creative director says: "RTX gives the Minecraft world a brand-new feel to it. In normal Minecraft, a block of gold just appears yellow, but with ray tracing turned on you get to see the specular highlight, you get to see the reflection, you can even see a mob reflected in it."

The new effects won't be cheap though. While the update is expected to be free, an Nvidia RTX graphics card will cost you at least £380.

The developers have also announced that it will be looking at improving the graphics on all its Bedrock platforms too, but not to the same extent.

"We're expanding the scope of Minecraft on bedrock platforms with our new engine, ​Render Dragon," the company added.

Render Dragon was first shown off at Apple's developer conference, WWDC, in June.