Arcade1up games cabinets come to the UK

Home arcade machines have been around for some time, but until now they've always been the pleasure of those with too much money and a fondness for nostalgia.

That's all about to change. Retro gaming arcade company Arcade1Up has confirmed it is launching its offering in the UK.

Popular in the US, the company will start with the launch of Pac-Man and Galaga video game cabinets in the UK this month, allowing people to relive those 80s arcade moments.

Rather than requiring you to plug them into your TV like offering from Nintendo or Sega, the 3/4 scale replica cabinets, many of which feature original artwork stand around 4ft tall. They will require assembly from flat-pack, but come with everything you need to enjoy endless hours of gaming. An optional riser is available to ensure they can be playing standing up rather than sitting down.

The Pac-Man cabinet will come with both Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus, feature a 17-inch colour LCD screen and is housed in a bright yellow cabinet. The Galaga cabinet comes with Galaga and Galaxian. Both will cost $299.99 (£250).

The company is also promising to release more cabinets with more games in the coming months including a Marvel Super Heroes arcade cabinet featuring Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher.

Others, that we are especially looking forward to, including the Street Fighter II cabinet which features three versions of Street Fighter 2 (Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, Street Fighter ll Turbo), Star Wars Home Arcade Game that features the original arcade versions of the classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!, and The Rampage Cabinetthat features Rampage,Defender, Joust, Gauntlet.

Each machine comes with multiple titles - the original-code versions of the games - complete with techniques and tactics to learn, hidden features to exploit