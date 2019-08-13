AMD set to release 'Nvidia killing' graphics cards next year

According to rumours, AMD is planning on releasing new graphics card technology in 2020 that's set to be an "Nvidia killer" with ray tracing capabilities.

RedGamingTech has a source close to AMD who says that the company is internally discussing its new Navi 23 graphics cards as being capable of killing the competition. It is thought that this means the new cards will be able to outperform Nvidia's current flagship graphics processors. Rather than just beating Nvidia on price, AMD might be setting its sights higher for 2020.

It's also thought that the new Navi 23 will also be based on AMD's RDNA 2.0 architecture meaning improved performance even over the current generation. The new GPU is also set to feature ray tracing capabilities too.

We already know that both Project Scarlett and Sony PlayStation 5 will feature both AMD CPU and GPU tech and are set to offer real-time ray-tracing as well. That's something Nvidia has been pushing hard lately, but AMD has been rumoured to be working on for quite a while.

Hopefully, we'll find out more about this in the coming months, but it seems there's plenty to look forward to in the gaming space, both on console and PC. With any luck, extra high-end competition should also help bring prices down too.