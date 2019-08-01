  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Play Pass looks to be Google's own version of Apple Arcade

|
Unsplash Play Pass looks to be Google's own version of Apple Arcade
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- Would you subscribe?

Google is working on its own game subscription service to compete with Apple Arcade, according to Android Police.

The company is reportedly testing a new Play Pass subscription service that includes “hundreds of premium apps and games” with no adverts or in-app purchases. This subscription service would cost users a monthly fee. A leaked screenshot revealed it could cost $4.99 per month in the US to get unlimited access to premium apps and games like Monument Valley, Threes, Limbo, Stardew Valley, and Ticket to Ride.

Android PolicePlay Pass looks to be Googles own version of Apple Arcade image 2

The screenshots also reveal a family plan, which will probably cost more than $4.99. Now, although Android Police makes the case that this service will directly compete with Apple's upcoming Apple Arcade service, the two are a bit different. Arcade is just for games, most of which are exclusive to iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, or Apple TV. It's also automatically a family plan, and we don't know what it costs.

Play Pass, however, is for both games and apps now live in the Google Play Store. It's also only in testing. Google has yet to officially announce the service, and much of what we know about it could change if and when it does appear.

PopularIn Games
Call of Duty Mobile update: Release date, maps and everything you need to know about smartphone COD
Play Pass looks to be Google's own version of Apple Arcade
The Nintendo GameBoy is 30: Here are the best handheld games consoles of all time
Sony digital sales overtake physical sales for first time on PS4
EA Access comes to PS4 at last, sign up now for subscription based games
Android is unofficially available on Nintendo Switch