The Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off, and it's loaded with hard-to-beat markdowns on some of our favourite PC/Mac games.

This latest seasonal blowout from the distribution platform started on June 25 and will run for two weeks until 9 July. It sees just about every title available on Steam get some type of discount - even new releases seem to have at least 10 per cent slashed from their usual price.

Alongside all these huge discounts, there’s the Steam Grand Prix, which lets users choose from one of five teams: Corgi, Pig, Hare, Cockatiel, or Tortoise. Each time you buy a game or complete in-game quests, you will add points to your teams scores. At the end of each day, the top three teams will have members selected to receive the top game on their wishlist for free along with other prizes.

Now, because just about everything is discounted, it can be a little overwhelming when trying to decide which games to buy during Steam's Summer Sale. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of what we think are the best games and deals.

This remake of the Capcom hit from 1998 has been one of the top-selling games of 2019. Just don’t play alone in the dark and watch out for Mr. X.

Another one of the top games to come out this year, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is the latest title from the developer FromSoftware, makers of Dark Souls and Bloodborne. It’s an action-adventure game in which you control a disgraced warrior, known as the One Armed Wolf, who is assigned to protect a young lord in a twisted version of 1500's Japan.

Billed as one of - if not the best - entries in Ubisoft's Assassin’s Creed series, Odyssey takes players on a journey throughout ancient Greece.

Devil May Cry 5, another top game, is the first entry in the series in over a decade. Players take control of Nero to stop a demonic invasion.

Total War is a grand strategy series that lets users control armies on large-scale battlefields. Combine that with the Warhammer series and you can have some pretty awesome battles with your favorite fantasy elements.

Seventy-five per cent off is a great deal for the latest entry in the Civilization series, but every Civilization game and expansion on Steam has some pretty impressive sales going on, including amazing bundled options.

Dark Souls III is over four years old now, but it’s an example of one of the best things about the seasonal Steam sales; it’s a great time to pick up older games - that you might not have played when they originally came out - for a really cheap price. Most even have DLCs included.

Graveyard Keeper is a medieval cemetery management simulator. That alone sounds super fun. One great aspect of Steam's sale is the opportunity to finally pick up a few of the indie developer titles - like this - that have caught your eye.

Ultimate Doom is just a suped-up version of the original Doom game. It has a new episode and includes expert levels for the super Doom fans. It’s a prime example of some of the classic games offered on Steam that can trigger serious nostalgia, like Turok, Duke Nukem 3D, and Quake.