The full-size Commodore 64 reissue will be available from 5 December, priced at £109.99 ($119.99) - considerably less than the $595 it cost when first introduced in 1982. It is available for pre-order from Game now.

Called The C64 and developed by Retro Games, the new version was originally announced in 2016 but failed to reach its crowdfunding target on Indiegogo.

That did not deter the company and it is ready to make its ambitious project available to the public later this year.

Unlike the C64 Mini - a miniature games console released last year - the new computer is full-sized, has a functioning keyboard and works just like the 80s original. It even has extra features that make it even better for retro gaming and computing fans.

Not only can it boot into C64 Basic, but also Vic20 Basic and a games carousel mode to launch any of the 64 preinstalled games directly (which we suspect are the same as those that come with the C64 Mini). It also has a HDMI output (720p) and four USB inputs.

The C64 can also load Commodore 64 and Vic20 game files from a USB drive, including multi-disc titles. And, it comes with a micro-switch classic joystick.

"We are delighted to be working with Koch Media once more to bring back even more of the most loved retro games ever on two of the most iconic home computers of all time, and which now has a full working keyboard," said Retro Games' boss Paul Andrews.

"The C64 full size is a reimagining of the classic Commodore 64 computer and the second in a planned series of products on the way."

His latter comment might also refer to a C64 handheld games consoles, also announced in 2016 along with the full-sized edition.

