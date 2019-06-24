  1. Home
Wizards Unite potions Master Note: Codes to make brewing faster

Harry Potter Wizards Unite has hidden depths, giving you a lot more to get involved with than just walking around collecting characters. 

One of these things is potions. While some potions are rewards for completing tasks or can be bought with gold, a large portion of the game is given over to brewing potions. 

You have a potions section in your suitcase and this is where you'll use the ingredients you have collected or grown in your cauldron.

Cracking the Master Note codes 

While the game will unlock different potions you can brew at different player levels (for which you'll need to earn XP), it gives you recipes, so you don't have to actually learn these. 

But potions take time to brew and there's a hidden system of codes you can use to speed that up. They're called Master Notes. To access the system, you have to have a potion brewing and then tap the handle sticking out of the cauldron.

There's a range of different gestures you can try and each potion will need a number of correct sequential gestures. Once you've completed the Master Notes, that will be recorded in the recipe so you can find it next time.

Hpwu Master Note image 2

Wizards Unite Master Notes codes

Fortunately, we're doing the hard work for you and capturing these codes right here so you can look them up. Of course, as the potions change, this list will change, so bear with us - as some potions aren't available until you hit higher levels.

Each of these potions is suitable for different areas of the game - and you'll be prompted when they are available to you. Things like the Healing Potion are great for use during battles against strong opponents, for example.

Exstimulo Potion

Hpwu Master Note image 3

Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Hpwu Master Note image 6

Healing Potion

Hpwu Master Note image 4

Strong Exstimulo Potion

Pocket-lintHpwu Master Note image 7

Invigoration Draught

Hpwu Master Note image 5

Potent Exstimulo Potion

We're still working on this potion.

Dawdle Draught

We're still working on this potion.

Strong Invigoration Draught

We're still working on this potion.

Wit-Sharpening Potion

We're still working on this potion.

