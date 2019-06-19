  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite officially launches on Friday 21 June

|
Pocket-lint Harry Potter: Wizards Unite officially launches on Friday 21 June
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

The most anticipated mobile game of 2019 - Harry Potter: Wizards Unite - will be available in the UK and the US from Friday 21 June.

Having been through beta testing in New Zealand, Niantic has confirmed that it's now ready to be officially launched - with global roll-out expected to follow the release in the first two countries.

Wizards Unite gives you the chance to become a witch or wizard, immersing yourself in the Wizarding World to experience the adventures faced in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts books and films. It's an augmented reality game, designed to blend the real and fantasy worlds, so like Pokemon Go, you'll have to get out and explore. 

Our first experiences of the game revealed it to be much more detailed than Pokemon Go. There's more to do, more variety in the game play, as Wizards Unite is designed to be a game that you play for a long time, evolving and developing your career as new elements are added to the game. 

You'll be able to pick your house, discover magical objects and battle dark forces as you aim to protect the Statue of Secrecy and ensure that the magical world isn't discovered by muggles.

The game will involve exploration of the living map - like Pokemon Go - visiting inns and fortresses to complete challenges and tasks.

The game will be launching on Android and iPhone, with the former already allowing pre-registration through Google Play. Clear out your weekend, because Wizards Unite is coming.

PopularIn Games
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite update - details, beasts, release date and everything you need to know
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite officially launches on Friday 21 June
Get ready to take on viruses, Dr. Mario World is coming to iOS and Android in July
Argos is offering some lucky punters the chance to grab an Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for £3
New Nvidia Shield TV could be incoming running Android 9