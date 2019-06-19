The most anticipated mobile game of 2019 - Harry Potter: Wizards Unite - will be available in the UK and the US from Friday 21 June.

Having been through beta testing in New Zealand, Niantic has confirmed that it's now ready to be officially launched - with global roll-out expected to follow the release in the first two countries.

The worldwide launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite begins this Friday, June 21! Keep your eyes peeled and wand ready for more information as the game goes live in your region soon. #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ckk4s4mi8a — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) June 19, 2019

Wizards Unite gives you the chance to become a witch or wizard, immersing yourself in the Wizarding World to experience the adventures faced in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts books and films. It's an augmented reality game, designed to blend the real and fantasy worlds, so like Pokemon Go, you'll have to get out and explore.

Our first experiences of the game revealed it to be much more detailed than Pokemon Go. There's more to do, more variety in the game play, as Wizards Unite is designed to be a game that you play for a long time, evolving and developing your career as new elements are added to the game.

You'll be able to pick your house, discover magical objects and battle dark forces as you aim to protect the Statue of Secrecy and ensure that the magical world isn't discovered by muggles.

The game will involve exploration of the living map - like Pokemon Go - visiting inns and fortresses to complete challenges and tasks.

The game will be launching on Android and iPhone, with the former already allowing pre-registration through Google Play. Clear out your weekend, because Wizards Unite is coming.