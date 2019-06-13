PUBG Mobile has rolled out version 13, introducing a new gaming mode - a 4V4 team deathmatch - which takes place around a new warehouse map. It's designed for non-stop carnage, with unlimited respawns with the teams aiming to reach a kill target. You get 1 point per kill and you play until you're victorious.

The new update to PUBG Mobile comes with a Godzilla theme to tie-up with the theatrical release of the new movie. There have been Godzilla t-shirts and other monster items to collect over the past month in version 12, but there's now more of that Godzilla love in the game.

Elsewhere, one of the big things that PUBG Mobile is continuing to do is fight the cheats. We've all encountered them and the update contains an anti-cheating system to restrict third-party apps, emulators and mods. It's a constant battle and personally we've not found cheating to be too prolific. Sometimes, when you see someone sliding past really fast you do wonder what's going on...

There's also the option to decide if your teammate loses merit after a friendly fire incident. If you're subject to fratricide you can now do more about it.

Elsewhere there are loads of tweaks in the update, including new zombies, footprints in the snow in Vikendi, better feedback on exploding vehicles, tighter animations in lots of areas, as well as a colour-coded latency indicator in the game, so you know if you're the problem at a glance.

PUBG Mobile continues to be one of the top games in the mobile space, hitting 400 million downloads and 50 million daily active users.