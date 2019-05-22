PUBG Mobile is getting a dose of Godzilla

PUBG Mobile is preparing for a crossover with Godzilla: King of Monsters.

This is another special event similar to the previous ones for Resident Evil (zombie survival) and Mission: Impossible. To celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated blockbuster, PUBG is adding a dose of Godzilla into the game.

The announcement came via the game's Twitter account:

Another collaboration is here! We are thrilled to announce the crossover between PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters! Parachute in to find clues of Godzilla's imminent arrival. See Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #PUBGMxGodzilla #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/3PoGZb5rlV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) 16 May 2019

PUBG mobile players will soon start seeing in-game clues about the beast's arrival. It's expected that this update to the game may be similar to the special event for Chinese New Year where players were tasked with hunting a dragon. That event was just in China, but this one is seemingly available worldwide.

According to reports, several in-game t-shirts featuring Godzilla have already appeared and players have also started spotting graffiti sprayed across the map hinting at the event.

It is expected that the Godzilla crossover will happen nearer the end of the month. We're expecting the usual event themed skins, maybe some interesting new modes and the chance to see the monster itself. Some players are hoping they'll get a chance to play Godzilla itself.

Are you excited for it?