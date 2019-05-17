Do you love the John Wick movies and the game Fortnite? Well, then, this latest tie-in is specifically for you.

Developer Epic announced you can now play John Wick in Fortnite. (Mind you, the film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is premiering in theatres this weekend.) Called Wick’s Bounty, details about Fortnite's new limited-time mode were first spotted this past week, but now it's official. Epic said you can also buy an official John Wick skin and gear, including the Simple Sledge pickaxe.

There's some cool goodies you can unlock in the new mode, too. Here’s how Epic described it:

"The High Table has opened a new contract. It’s up to you to collect the bounty. Stay alive and collect gold tokens by eliminating the other bounty hunters. The first one to fulfill the order wins, but be careful how far ahead you get, as you will become a target for everyone else.'

For more about this crossover event, check out Fortnite's patch notes here. A trailer for it is also available above.

This mode isn’t just for Chapter 3. Epic is also plugging John Wick Hex by Bithell Games, exclusively launching later this year on the Epic Games Store.