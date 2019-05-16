  1. Home
Steam Link app for Apple iPhone, iPad and Apple TV now available

Last year Valve released the Steam Link app for Android devices allowing gamers to stream PC games to their mobile device or tablet over a home network.

At that time, there were problems with the roll-out which meant that Apple users couldn't get in on the action and only Android devices were compatible. 

Finally, the kinks have been worked out and that app has also made its way to iOS. If you're a PC gamer and an Apple user, it's time to rejoice, because now you can stream your Steam library right to your Apple iPhone, iPad or Apple TV device. 

The requirements are fairly basic, all you need is:

  • An Apple iPhone or iPad using iOS 10 or higher
  • A gaming PC with appropriate Steam library (running on Windows, Mac, or Linux)
  • And an iOS device that's on the same local network as the computer running Steam

The company recommends using a 5GHz Wi-Fi network if possible, for the best performance, but otherwise, you're free to enjoy the bliss of Steam gaming anywhere in your home. 

As the graphical quality of the games is more dependent on your gaming PC than your phone or tablet, you can theoretically get some great results. Plus there's the option of casual gaming on the sofa or even in the bathroom - we aren't here to judge. 

