Borderlands 3 will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on 13 September and, based on our extensive preview play of the game, we cannot wait to try it on one of those formats.

We might also be able to play it on additional formats too in the future, with Gearbox telling us that it would be happy to support other gaming platforms, such as cloud-gaming systems like Google Stadia and Xbox's Project xCloud. Maybe even mobile.

Speaking at the Borderlands 3 global gameplay reveal event in Los Angeles, senior producer Anthony Nicholson explained that the studio would look at multiple ways for people to play its games: "Being a developer, I want to be able to reach as many people as possible and here at Gearbox, one of the goals we have is to entertain the world," he told us.

"A great way to do that is by putting it to where there are multiple ways to play. A lot of people are playing on phones now. There are a lot of people that are playing these different web browsing [cloud] things. And so, I think it’ll make it to where there's more people playing games and we can just make a gamer's universe."

We also asked Nicholson whether that would include a mobile version of Borderlands or another game set in the same universe?

"I think anything's possible," he replied.