PUBG banned in Nepal over negative impact on kids

Nepal has taken steps to ban popular online Battle Royale shooter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds citing its concerns over the negative impact on children.

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority has ordered internet service providers, mobile networks and network service providers to assist with the ban of PUBG.

This is a bold move by the nation's authorities to shut down access to one of the most popular Battle Royale games around. The request came from the Himalayan nation's federal investigation authority and cited concerns over the impact this violent video game was having on the nation's children.

Sandip Adhikari, deputy director at Nepal Telecommunications Authority told Reuters that there have been no specific reports of incidents related to the game. However, the organisation is aware that parents are concerned about their children being distracted from their studies and other day-to-day activities as a result of PUBG.

Nepal isn't the first nation to make such a move either. Recently the Indian state of Gujarat also placed a ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and started arresting people who were caught playing it. Though that ban didn't last long and was quickly lifted.

PUBG isn't the only game authorities and the public at large are concerned about. The insanely popular Battle Royale shooter Fortnite has also caused a stir. Prince Harry even famously weighed in recently saying he thinks that game should be banned for the sake of the children.

What do you think? Are you concerned? Will banning a game even work?