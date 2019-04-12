The mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a deeply ghoulish update.

According to publisher Tencent Games and PUBG xorporation, the popular battle royale game will be updated to 0.12.0 so that includes a new zombie mode, called Darkest Night, and a Survive Till Dawn 2.0 upgrade that ups the gruesome level and adds new ballistic weaponry.

The new mode is reminiscent of the Resident Evil 2 survival mode rolled out in late 2018; players will be dropped onto the map that's crawling with the undead and filled with poisonous gas. They'll have 30 minutes to escape, either working as a team or by their lonesome selves. It starts at dusk, and as the night falls, players face more enemies, including characters like Mr. X.

The new update has other types of monsters, too, like the vicious zombie dogs and zombies capable of jumping walls, as well as new weapons. There’s even a Spectator Mode option that allows players to just watch their friends play the game. If being chased by zombies through clouds of poisonous gas is too much for you, then Spectator Mode is a great way to still enjoy the game.

Lastly, the patch includes Crosshair Modifications such as the red dot, holographic, 2x scope and 3x scopes that can be adjusted to different colours, and shape variations of the red dot reticle. The 0.12.0 update is expected to roll out sometime next week. Good zombie hunting to you all.