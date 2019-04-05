Microsoft is planning to consolidate a couple Xbox services, and this could happen by the end of April.

The company reportedly wants to combine two Xbox subscription services into one, according to WalkingCat on Twitter. Specifically, it wants to combine the Xbox Live Gold membership with the Xbox Game Pass to create one offering that costs $14.99 a month. This bundled service will save you about $5 a month, as each subscription normally costs $9.99 a month separately.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = Xbox Live Gold + Xbox Game Pass.

$14.99/month, special price for Insiders = $1/month until release. — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) April 5, 2019

Microsoft plans to announce its new bundled service alongside the disc-less Xbox One S All-Digital edition sometime this month, The Verge has claimed. The move to make Xbox Games Pass and Live Gold cheaper makes sense when you consider the disc-less Xbox One S will rely solely on digital content. With an Xbox Live Gold membership, you can play games online.

Combined with Xbox Games Pass, which offers over 100 digital titles, this bundle will be a must-have for Microsoft's upcoming console. The titles currently available on Games Pass range from smash hits like Doom and Forza Horizon 4 to classic games such as the Halo, Gears of Wars, and Fable series. Minecraft is even available. Microsoft is constantly adding new games, too.

Even if you don't want a disc-less Xbox One S, maybe because you already own an Xbox console, then switching over to this new bundled plan still makes a lot of sense for you. Let's hope the bundle isn't exclusive to owners of the disc-less console. We'll let you know as soon as we learn more.