British Academy Games Awards announced including God of War, Fortnite and more

BAFTA has announced the winners of 2019's British Academy Games Awards including classics such as God of War, Fortnite, A Way Out and more.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts not only curates a year-round global programme of events to support the games industry but also helps celebrate the very best in gaming from the past year with this ceremony.

We're summing up the games and their awards for you to enjoy. It's worth noting that the nominated games are also being celebrated and discounted on Steam.

BAFTA Games award: Artistic achievement and game design

Type: Detective mystery

Developer: Lucas Pope

Publisher: 3909

Return of the Obra Dinn, the detective mystery adventure and puzzle game developed by Lucas Pope, won Artistic Achievement and Game Design and the achievement for Game Design.

This game sees a ship (the Obra Dinn) that was thought to be lost at sea, drifting into port in Falmouth, England in the early hours of the morning in October 1807. An insurance investigator is sent to board the ship and find out what happened. It is then when the mysteries begin to unfold.

Other nominations for this category included:

BAFTA Games award: Best game award, audio achievement, music, narrative and performer awards

Type: Action adventure

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

When we reviewed God of War we thought it was utterly sublime. A clever action-adventure that represented an incredible return for Kratos in a modern take on the God of War series.

At the British Academy Games Awards, God of War won the best game award as well as the awards for audio achievement, music, narrative and performer too.

Other nominations for best game category included:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

BAFTA Games award: British game

Type: Open-world racing

Developer: Turn 10 Studios, Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

In our mind, moving the Forza Horizon series to the UK was a masterstroke - bringing brilliant varied terrain and driving conditions to an already awesome game. We were happy to say it was the king of open world racers and a must-own for Xbox One owners and PC gamers alike.

Forza Horizon 4 got the award for British game at the British Academy Games Awards racing ahead of some serious competition to claim the prize.

Other nominations for British game category included:

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Room: Old Sins

Overcooked 2

Two Point Hospital

BAFTA Games award: Debut game

Type: Platforming pinball adventure game

Developer: Villa Gorilla

Publisher: Team17 Digital Limited

Yoku's Island Express is a platforming pinball adventure video game. It was developed by Villa Gorilla as the studio's debut project and released for Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

This game was the given the debut game award after being nominated alongside some pretty brilliant new games including:

Beat Saber

Cultist Simulator

Donut County

Florence

Gris

BAFTA Games award: Evolving game

Type: Battle Royale shooter

Developer: Epic Games/People can fly

Publisher: Epic Games

Of course, it's no surprise to see Fortnite on a list of games award winners. This free-to-play Battle Royale shooter has certainly taken the world by storm.

At the BAFTA awards, it was acknowledged for being an evolving game. It is certainly constantly changing with new seasons and battle pass content as well as changes to the game itself. One thing that isn't changing though is how popular Fortnite is.

Other games nominated in this category included:

BAFTA Games award: Family and game innovation

Type: Creative cardboard-based gaming system

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

The Nintendo Labo is a brilliant little system for converting a Nintendo Switch into something that can be used for all manner of gaming fun. This cardboard based system has even been upgraded with VR support lately, making it a really flexible gaming system.

It's these innovations with such a simple concept that got the Nintendo Labo the BAFTA games award for family and game innovations.

Other nominees in the family category included:

Overcooked 2

Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee

Super Mario Party

Yoku's Island Express

Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles

BAFTA Games award: Game beyond entertainment

Type: Story-driven nurture game

Developer: Sarepta studio AS

Publisher: Sarepta studio AS

My Child Lebensborn is a mobile game for Android and iOS that offers a rich story-driven view of the world. It tells a disturbing tale about innocent children in the aftermath of WW2. The player's job is to look after one of the Lebensborn children, influencing their world and supporting them through their defining years.

Lebensborn were children raised by the Nazis as part of the Aryan race - racially pure individuals viewed as the master race. This gives you an idea of the story of this game and why it won the game beyond entertainment award.

Other games in this category included:

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

Nintendo Labo

BAFTA Games award: Mobile game

Type: Interactive story and video game

Developer: Mountains

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Florence, an interactive story game from the lead designer of Monument Valley won the mobile game award.

This game, available on both Android and iOS has already won several awards including the Game Awards 2018, D.I.C.E. Award for "portable games of the year" and best mobile and best debut game at the Game Developers Choice Awards. So it's no surprise to see it winning another award here.

Other games nominated in this category include:

Alto's Odyssey

Brawl Stars

Donut County

Regins: Game of Thrones

The Room: Old Sins

BAFTA Games award: Multiplayer

Type: Action-adventure

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

A Way Out is something of a gaming curiosity as it has no single player mode and can only be played with a friend - either online or via split-screen. This game puts players in control of Leo and Vincent, two convicted prisoners who are escaping from prison and going on the run. Co-operation is essential to win the game and players must coordinate their actions in order to play properly.

It's this interesting game mechanic that won the game the multiplayer award at the BAFTA game awards.

Other games in this category included:

Battlefield V

Overcooked 2

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

BAFTA Games award: Original property

Type: Turn-based strategy

Developer: Subset Games

Publisher: Subset Games

Into the Breach puts you in control of powerful mechs fighting an alien threat somewhere in the future. The game is based on randomly generated challenges with a turn-based strategy vibe.

Into the Breach comes from the creators of Faster than Light and proved just as popular. It was given the original property award at the BAFTA games awards.

Other games in this category included:

Florence

Dead Cells

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

BAFTA Games award: EE mobile game of the year

Type: MMO

Developer: Jagex

Publisher: Jagex

Old School RuneScape is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game for those RuneScape veterans who are "hungry for nostalgia".

It's been around for a while, but still proves incredibly popular with thousands of players playing it on a daily basis. It's the players that voted too, as Old School Runescape won the EE mobile game of the year award as voted for by the public.

Other contenders included: