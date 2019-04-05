British Academy Games Awards announced including God of War, Fortnite and more

BAFTA has announced the winners of 2019's British Academy Games Awards including classics such as God of War, Fortnite, A Way Out and more.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts not only curates a year-round global programme of events to support the games industry but also helps celebrate the very best in gaming from the past year with this ceremony.
We're summing up the games and their awards for you to enjoy. It's worth noting that the nominated games are also being celebrated and discounted on Steam.
Return of the Obra Dinn - Artistic achievement winner
- BAFTA Games award: Artistic achievement and game design
- Type: Detective mystery
- Developer: Lucas Pope
- Publisher: 3909
Return of the Obra Dinn, the detective mystery adventure and puzzle game developed by Lucas Pope, won Artistic Achievement and Game Design and the achievement for Game Design.
This game sees a ship (the Obra Dinn) that was thought to be lost at sea, drifting into port in Falmouth, England in the early hours of the morning in October 1807. An insurance investigator is sent to board the ship and find out what happened. It is then when the mysteries begin to unfold.
Other nominations for this category included:
God of War - Best game and more
- BAFTA Games award: Best game award, audio achievement, music, narrative and performer awards
- Type: Action adventure
- Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
When we reviewed God of War we thought it was utterly sublime. A clever action-adventure that represented an incredible return for Kratos in a modern take on the God of War series.
At the British Academy Games Awards, God of War won the best game award as well as the awards for audio achievement, music, narrative and performer too.
Other nominations for best game category included:
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Celeste
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
Forza Horizon 4 - British game winner
- BAFTA Games award: British game
- Type: Open-world racing
- Developer: Turn 10 Studios, Playground Games
- Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
In our mind, moving the Forza Horizon series to the UK was a masterstroke - bringing brilliant varied terrain and driving conditions to an already awesome game. We were happy to say it was the king of open world racers and a must-own for Xbox One owners and PC gamers alike.
Forza Horizon 4 got the award for British game at the British Academy Games Awards racing ahead of some serious competition to claim the prize.
Other nominations for British game category included:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Room: Old Sins
- Overcooked 2
- Two Point Hospital
Yoku's Island Express - Debut game winner
- BAFTA Games award: Debut game
- Type: Platforming pinball adventure game
- Developer: Villa Gorilla
- Publisher: Team17 Digital Limited
Yoku's Island Express is a platforming pinball adventure video game. It was developed by Villa Gorilla as the studio's debut project and released for Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
This game was the given the debut game award after being nominated alongside some pretty brilliant new games including:
- Beat Saber
- Cultist Simulator
- Donut County
- Florence
- Gris
Fortnite - Evolving game
- BAFTA Games award: Evolving game
- Type: Battle Royale shooter
- Developer: Epic Games/People can fly
- Publisher: Epic Games
Of course, it's no surprise to see Fortnite on a list of games award winners. This free-to-play Battle Royale shooter has certainly taken the world by storm.
At the BAFTA awards, it was acknowledged for being an evolving game. It is certainly constantly changing with new seasons and battle pass content as well as changes to the game itself. One thing that isn't changing though is how popular Fortnite is.
Other games nominated in this category included:
- Sea of Thieves
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Overwatch
- Destiny 2
- Elite Dangerous: Beyond
Nintendo Labo - Family and game innovation
- BAFTA Games award: Family and game innovation
- Type: Creative cardboard-based gaming system
- Developer: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
The Nintendo Labo is a brilliant little system for converting a Nintendo Switch into something that can be used for all manner of gaming fun. This cardboard based system has even been upgraded with VR support lately, making it a really flexible gaming system.
It's these innovations with such a simple concept that got the Nintendo Labo the BAFTA games award for family and game innovations.
Other nominees in the family category included:
- Overcooked 2
- Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go Eevee
- Super Mario Party
- Yoku's Island Express
- Lego Disney Pixar's The Incredibles
My Child Lebensborn - Game Beyond Entertainment
- BAFTA Games award: Game beyond entertainment
- Type: Story-driven nurture game
- Developer: Sarepta studio AS
- Publisher: Sarepta studio AS
My Child Lebensborn is a mobile game for Android and iOS that offers a rich story-driven view of the world. It tells a disturbing tale about innocent children in the aftermath of WW2. The player's job is to look after one of the Lebensborn children, influencing their world and supporting them through their defining years.
Lebensborn were children raised by the Nazis as part of the Aryan race - racially pure individuals viewed as the master race. This gives you an idea of the story of this game and why it won the game beyond entertainment award.
Other games in this category included:
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2
- Nintendo Labo
Florence - Mobile game
- BAFTA Games award: Mobile game
- Type: Interactive story and video game
- Developer: Mountains
- Publisher: Annapurna Interactive
Florence, an interactive story game from the lead designer of Monument Valley won the mobile game award.
This game, available on both Android and iOS has already won several awards including the Game Awards 2018, D.I.C.E. Award for "portable games of the year" and best mobile and best debut game at the Game Developers Choice Awards. So it's no surprise to see it winning another award here.
Other games nominated in this category include:
- Alto's Odyssey
- Brawl Stars
- Donut County
- Regins: Game of Thrones
- The Room: Old Sins
A Way Out - Multiplayer
- BAFTA Games award: Multiplayer
- Type: Action-adventure
- Developer: Hazelight Studios
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
A Way Out is something of a gaming curiosity as it has no single player mode and can only be played with a friend - either online or via split-screen. This game puts players in control of Leo and Vincent, two convicted prisoners who are escaping from prison and going on the run. Co-operation is essential to win the game and players must coordinate their actions in order to play properly.
It's this interesting game mechanic that won the game the multiplayer award at the BAFTA game awards.
Other games in this category included:
- Battlefield V
- Overcooked 2
- Sea of Thieves
- Super Mario Party
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Into the Breach - Original property
- BAFTA Games award: Original property
- Type: Turn-based strategy
- Developer: Subset Games
- Publisher: Subset Games
Into the Breach puts you in control of powerful mechs fighting an alien threat somewhere in the future. The game is based on randomly generated challenges with a turn-based strategy vibe.
Into the Breach comes from the creators of Faster than Light and proved just as popular. It was given the original property award at the BAFTA games awards.
Other games in this category included:
- Florence
- Dead Cells
- Moss
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- Subnautica
Old School Runescape - EE mobile game of the year
- BAFTA Games award: EE mobile game of the year
- Type: MMO
- Developer: Jagex
- Publisher: Jagex
Old School RuneScape is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game for those RuneScape veterans who are "hungry for nostalgia".
It's been around for a while, but still proves incredibly popular with thousands of players playing it on a daily basis. It's the players that voted too, as Old School Runescape won the EE mobile game of the year award as voted for by the public.
Other contenders included:
- Brawl Stars
- Clash Royale
- Fortnite
- Pokemon Go
- Roblox