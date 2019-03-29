Borderlands 3 officially revealed with glorious action-packed trailer

Gearbox has officially revealed Borderlands 3 while at PAX East and it certainly looks like the series is making a serious comeback with this latest instalment.

The company's CEO, Randy Pitchford and co made the big reveal on stage in the midst of the show. In classic Gearbox style, that reveal took the form of an action-packed trailer.

After the short but sweet Mask of Mayhem teaser, this new developer trailer is a bombardment of gameplay detail at breakneck speed. The main takeaways of which are brilliantly varied new environments to wreak havoc in, a fascinating cast of new and old characters and the promise of "over one billion guns".

That's a lot of guns.

It seems that Borderlands 3 includes everything from desert landscapes to large urban sprawls and even swamps to adventure around in. Plenty of weird and wonderful vehicles will be on offer to tear up the land and there's also bots, mechs and much more besides. We even spotted what looked like a fire-breathing dinosaur at one point.

Beyond the trailer, we don't know much more at this point. There's still no official word on the release date, nor even which platforms it will be available on.

However, Gearbox has said we'll find out more on 3 April. In the meantime, if you can't wait to find out more, there are some potential details in a recent leak that are worth a look.