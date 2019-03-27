CD Projekt Red is bringing its hugely successful card battle game to iOS and Android.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game will be released on iPhone and iPad "later this year", with details on a version for Android devices to be announced "at a later date".

Gwent first popped up as a mini-game in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015 and was subsequently developed into a sturdy, addictive, free-to-play online card game for PC, Xbox One and PS4.

The console and computer version will get its first major, paid expansion tomorrow, which introduces over 100 new cards to the game, which hints towards the premium content model that could be adopted on mobile too.

Crimson Curse will be available from 28 March and costs £30.99 on PC and through the in-game store on console variants of Gwent.

"We’ve been preparing long and hard to adapt Gwent to smartphones," said the game's director at CD Projekt Red, Jason Slama.

"Beautiful visuals aside, we’ve tailored much of our technology, including GOG Galaxy which powers Gwent’s multiplayer, to support mobile devices.

"I think our vision for bringing Gwent to smartphones combines the best we have to offer both in terms of graphics and gameplay. I can’t wait to share more details on the subject with you later this year."

CD Projekt Red is also currently working hard on the PC and console versions of Cyberpunk 2077, which looks like it could be one of the best role-playing games of all time, based on our experience with it so far.