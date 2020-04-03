Apple has its own games subscription service as part of the App Store: Apple Arcade.

It offers more than 100 games to play across multiple platforms for one monthly fee, with the majority of them being "new and exclusive".

All in-app purchases and downloadable content expansions are included and the list of available titles is refreshed regularly meaning there should always be fresh games waiting to be played.

Here then is everything you need to know about Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service where you get instant access to a large library of games to play across multiple devices for one monthly fee.

The games have been hand-picked by Apple and sit across multiple genres, including family, puzzle, sports, RPG and strategy. There is even a category that suggests games for "beginners".

Each game is available at no extra cost, with all in-game items and downloadable content included.

It isn't a cloud gaming platform, such as Google Stadia or Microsoft's Project xCloud, but is more like Xbox Game Pass. You download games entirely to your device and can play them as often as you like.

They also feature cross-save, so your progress on one device will be instantly restored on another should you switch.

Apple Arcade launched across 150 countries in September 2019, including the UK and US. Basically, it is available everywhere there is access to the Apple App Store.

Apple Arcade costs £4.99/$4.99 per month all-in. New subscribers get a one-month free trial period first.

That's considerably lower than the price for Apple's News+ subscription service, for example. That costs £9.99/$9.99 per month for access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers, so it's great that more than 100 games will cost you half that.

Even better is that there is no in-app purchasing nor adverts inside Apple Arcade games.

As further icing on the cake, an entire family (of up to six members) can access as many games as they want as part of the same monthly subscription, through Apple's existing Family Share feature.

Apple Arcade is designed to work on more than just iOS devices.

As well as iPhone and iPad, you can play the available games on your television through an Apple TV set-top-box. They are also available to users of an iMac or MacBook. And, iPod touch owners needn't feel left out, as it will work on that portable device too.

MFi Bluetooth game controllers are supported by some of the games. Devices running iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 (plus macOS Catalina and tvOS 13) can also be linked to Xbox One and PS4 DualShock 4 controllers via Bluetooth.

Many of the games available on the service are "new and exclusive" to mobile platforms.

Apple works with a large array of development partners, including Sega, Konami, Lego, Bossa Studios and the Cartoon Network. Each provide games on a regular basis.

The Arcade line-up is hand curated by Apple's team and have no adverts, ad tracking nor additional purchases. Apple is also contributing to the development costs, becoming a games publisher in its own light.

As we've said there are 100s of games available to suit all styles of gaming. Three of our favourites are:

A thumping soundtrack and psychedelic colour palette means that, for much of the first 10 minutes of this Annapurna developed game, you won't really have an idea of what's going on or whether your taps and swipes are actually having an impact.

That's okay, because once your brain has settled down to what it's seeing and hearing, this dreamy game about riding motorcycles, skateboarding, dance battling, shooting lasers, wielding swords, and breaking hearts will soon grow on you. And, if you struggle to complete it, the soundtrack is enough to want to keep it on in the background anyway.

Mini Motorways is the follow up to Mini Metros and sees you tasked with the simple challenge of getting people from their home to work by slowly building a sprawling metropolis.

If that sounds easy, it's because it is to begin with. However, as the game builds, so will your stress levels as you have to place traffic lights, bridges and motorways to get people around the city without running out of track. What starts off as quiet and calming can soon end up very chaotic. Expect to lose track of time very quickly.

Quite simply one of the best games on Apple Arcade and genuinely funny. What the Golf? is a mini-golf game with a major difference - you don't necessarily have to hit a ball into a hole.

Instead, anything and everything can become the ball depending on the level and part of the fun is in trying to work out which item it is you have to swipe to the flag each time. It's simple, but wholly effective and incredibly addictive.