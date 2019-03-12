Fortnite update v8.10 is now available and it adds several new features and a vehicle to the action.

The biggest change is in regards to cross-play. Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are now grouped together for matchmaking, which should help with game and server optimisation.

You will need to opt-in for cross-play Battle Royale initially, but it is made easy for you. If you don't opt in, you will only be able to play Creative Mode and Playgrounds.

Another aspect of cross-play to have changed with the latest patch relates to the Nintendo Switch version. Switch owners will now be grouped with those playing over mobile platforms, which should enhance the experience for those on Nintendo's machine.

Previously, Switch Fortnite players were lumped in with Xbox One and PS4 cross-play parties, which put those using essentially mobile platform at a disadvantage. The result now is "an on-average better per-game experience for both Mobile and Switch players," says Epic Games.

Other tweaks and additions include a Jurassic World-style ball vehicle called The Baller.

Vending machines now drop free swag, but will only provide one weapon or item and then disappear.

You can read the long list of the other changes in the latest update on the Epic Games Fortnite pages here.