PlayStation Classic mini console slashed to just $24.99

Retro games console reissues will continue to hit the market this year, with miniature versions of yesteryear classics from Sega, NeoGeo and Capcom to come. However, if you don't want to wait to get a slice of retro gaming action, you can now pick up the PlayStation Classic mini console for peanuts.

Amazon US is offering an amazing deal on the PlayStation Classic. You can pick one up for just $24.99 - that's $35 off the previous price.

Indeed, as it launched at $99 when it originally launched at Christmas last year, just $25 represents an even bigger bargain.

We're waiting to see if the UK price also plummets soon, but Brits can also see that it's still much cheaper than it was at launch.

The console, which debuted in November, is a splendid slice of mid-90s gaming fun. It comes with a great selection of games from the original PlayStation era, including Metal Gear Solid, Twisted Metal, and Final Fantasy VII.

In all, it comes with 20 pre-loaded games and is approximately 45 per cent smaller than the original console it's based on. You also get two wired controllers and an HDMI cable in the box.