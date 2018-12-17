Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map

The latest PUBG Mobile update will be arriving very, very soon and the big addition will be Vikendi, the snow map.

Wiping out the (now slightly boring) Halloween theme, the update should move everything over to snowy action. The Vikendi Map is 6 x 6km. For reference, Erangel is 8 x 8km and Sanhok is 4 x 4km, so Vikendi is pretty big and give plenty of variety for longer matches.

While the PUBG Mobile server is being taken offline for the update, there's no word on when the map will actually be available to play, but it shouldn't be long.

Since the introduction of season 4, there have been a range of snow outfits available and now it looks like you'll actually be able to put them to some use.

That's not all that's incoming. There's also Arabic language support and cross-server matchmaking.

Tencent has also detailed that there's going to be a mechanism to report "suspicious behaviour" while spectating after dying. That means that if your teammates slaughter you, it should be easier to then report that.

Fratricide isn't uncommon in the game, but the reporting system does have the provision to report that specifically - and that will mark down the offender, so it's worth doing if you're subject to unfair play.

