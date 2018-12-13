You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon has added Sega Classics to its Fire TV games line-up, which means you can now play 25 gems from the Mega Drive years on your Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been available on Fire TV before, but he is joined by some of the greatest 16-bit games of all time.

The Streets of Rage series are part of the collection, as too is Golden Axe and its sequels.

Altered Beast is playable too, along with the pinball spin-off from Sonic's adventures, Sonic Spinball.

You can see all the included games below, which are all playable using the Fire TV remote. We do recommend a Bluetooth controller for a better experience, however. There are many compatible models available from third-parties.

15 of the games are multiplayer so a friend or family member can also join in the fun.

The Sega Classics collection is available now for download, priced at £11.99. It works on the Amazon Fire TV Stick and 4K Fire TV Stick.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is currently available on offer at just £24.99.

Here are the included games: