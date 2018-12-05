Build in Fortnite with all-new Creative mode launching 6 December

A new game mode is coming to the seventh season of Fortnite.

Epic, Fortnite’s developer, has unveiled "Fortnite Creative," via a blog post on its website. This is a new game mode that will be all about creating and building on Fortnite’s island world, rather than battling other players in the game's popular battle royal mode. Epic has also previewed snippets of gameplay in the video above, and it has us excited about what we’ll be able to do in the world now.

The most interesting feature is the ability for players to build and create new experiences - from golf cart races to a whole new battleground or arena for PvP battles. “Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways, and build your dream Fortnite,” Epic teased in its blog post. "It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved.”

While taking the emphasis off the online shooter-style battle royales might not be for every player, it’ll be exciting to see what can be created by players who prefer a crafting-style environment similar to Minecraft. It also sounds like the game mode will be a focal point for the upcoming season, but it's still a work in progress. Epic described it as "new and exciting, but not final".

"We’ll be adding many new features and improvements over the next few updates," Epic explained. Fortnite Creative will launch 6 December for everyone who has purchased a Battle Pass, and it'll open up to everyone on 13 December.