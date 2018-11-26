Developer Rockstar has begun testing the online multiplayer mode for Red Dead Redemption 2 just one month after the game's launch.

It announced that Red Dead Online will start rolling out this week. The beta will be available starting 27 November for some users, as Rockstar is planning a gradual launch, likely in an attempt to prevent server issues. If you purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game, you will have access to the Red Dead Online beta first. On 28 November, it will open up to anyone who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on launch day (26 October).

Then, on 29 November, anyone who played the game between 26 October and 29 October can access the beta. Finally, it will open up to everyone on 30 November (Friday). The online multiplayer mode is free to all owners of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Here's how Red Dead Online is described by Rockstar:

"Red Dead Online is an evolution of the classic multiplayer experience in the original Red Dead Redemption, blending narrative with competitive and cooperative gameplay in fun new ways. Using the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as a foundation, Red Dead Online will be ready to be explored alone or with friends, and will also feature constant updates and adjustments to grow and evolve this experience for all players."

Players will be able to customise their character and abilities and explore the vast world with friends. They'll ride with up to seven players, head out hunting or fishing, battle enemies, hunt for treasure, take on missions, and compete.