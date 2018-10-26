Epic Games' Fortnite Battle Royale is a little over a year old now. So, we're finally beginning to see some great merchandise emerge for the hugely popular battle royale video game, with the latest example being a bright AR-L Blaster from Nerf.

Here's a look at some other Fortnite gear we've spotted on the internet. There's not a lot available yet, but if you're looking for a solid gift idea this holiday season, any of these would be awesome for a Fortnite player. Keep checking back, too, as we'll update it over time with more cool merch.

Best Fortnite-themed merchandise

Warning: This one isn't cheap. And it is ridiculous. But for those of you entertaining the idea of a Fortnite-themed party for Halloween or birthday, this huge inflatable is a must-have. It's 17.5-feet high and 18-feet long. You can order your Battle Bus at Spirit Halloween for $499.99.

This guy - one of three llamas in the whole Fortnite map - doesn't come filled with candy, but it will hold a whopping two pounds of it. It's made from paper and is the perfect fun party game for any birthday party or Cinco de Mayo party. It costs $30 at Spirit Halloween.

This is an officially licensed Boogie Bomb. When you pull the pin, it lights up and plays music. It costs $15 on Amazon and comes with batteries.

With the R/C Battle Bus, you can control it by remote. But it also has a 720p camera that connects to your phone to offer an augmented reality experience in which you get to turn your backyard into the Fortnite Battle Royale map. It costs $130 on ThinkGeek.

Hasbro and Epic Games recently struck a partnership, and one of their first collaborations is a Nerf gun: the AR-L Blaster. It costs $50 and features rapid-fire motorised blasting, flip-up sights, a 10-dart clip, and 20 Elite darts. Unfortunately, it won't will be available until 1 June 2019.

It will be available from 1 June 2019 for $50.

This is an officially licensed Fortnite scaly rex backpack. Part of the Dino Guard set, it comes with an orange row of spikes going down the center and four arms that makes it look like there’s a dinosaur strapped to your back. It costs $40 at Spirit Halloween.

This is an officially licensed Fortnite Rainbow Smash pickaxe with movable, working wheels. It's probably the most desired of all in-game harvesting tool. This version is plastic, obviously, and costs $35 at Spirit Halloween, which also has a 30-inch classic pickaxe made of foam for $40.

Popsockets are neat little gadgets that make holding your phone in one hand much easier. There are several different options to choose from, including, of course, this Fortnite Popsockets stand, which features that ridiculous loot llama. It costs $15 at Amazon.

In the game, the Boogie Bomb is a projectile you toss into a room of enemies (they’ll hop around five seconds while you take up a position to kill them). This 3D print features a remote and it lights up in cool disco colours. It costs £34 at eBay. There's also a Chug Jug for $19 at Amazon.

We had to include a phone case for those of you who want to deck your smartphone out with some Fortnite-themed designs. Rebubble has Llama Pinata phone cases. They sell a variety of ones for different phones models - including the iPhone X. Each one costs £18 at Rebubble.

Of course, Fortnite's partnership with Hasbro resulted in an edition of the Monopoly game inspired by thee game! With this, it's not about what players own; it’s about how long they battle their opponents and avoid the storm to survive. It costs $16 at Amazon.