Would you pay £6,100 for a game?

Would you pay £6,100 for a game?
- Special edition Devil May Cry 5

- Comes with Dante's leather coat

How much would you pay for a game? How about if it comes with a leather coat the same as one worn by a lead character?

We bet it still wouldn't amount to £6,100, but that's how much Capcom wants for its Devil May Cry 5 Ultra Limited Edition in Japan.

There are cheaper special edition versions of the game for pre-order on the Capcom Japanese store, but the most expensive is more than six grand (900.000 yen). Admittedly, it comes with a replica, real-life version of Dante's leather coast but that's it.

That values the coat itself at approximately £6,050.

CapcomWould You Pay £6100 For A Game image 2

You can opt for Nero's coat instead, or the jacket of third playable character, V. And those are slightly less, at 750,000 yen (around £5,100) and 600,000 yen (£4,080) respectively.

You'd have to be a super fan with big pockets to seriously consider any of them. If so, head to Capcom Japan's store page to make your reservation.

Everyone else will likely make do with the game itself, which you can pre-order from Amazon UK for its 31 March 2019 release date.

It will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC and we'll be bringing you a review closer the time.

And if you still have a desire to dress up like Dante, why not save yourself a bob or two and go for an already available cosplay costume instead.

