If you've been patiently waiting for keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox One, you'll be happy to know Microsoft has finally enabled it.

Some Xbox testers will be able to immediately test the feature, as Microsoft is trialing the option in the coming weeks. Microsoft has also partnered with Razer so that Xbox One console users can purchase accessories that leverage Razer's fancy Chroma lighting effects, though most wired and wireless USB keyboards and mice will support the Xbox One's new functionality. Finding games is another story.

Per usual, it will be left up to game developers to support the new feature in their games. “Mouse and keyboard input is not enabled by default for games,” announced Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox. "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience.”

Microsoft is working on studios on this effort and is seeking feedback from Xbox testers. It will be up to developers to make sure a keyboard and mouse experience is on par with a controller experience. If you're a PC user, you'll likely have an advantage in a first-person shooter.

The feature should be out for everyone later this year. Microsoft will detail its Razer partnership more on 10 November.