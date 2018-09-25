  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Microsoft brings keyboard and mouse support to Xbox One with Razer

|
Microsoft Microsoft brings keyboard and mouse support to Xbox One with Razer
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

- Are you pumped?

If you've been patiently waiting for keyboard and mouse support on the Xbox One, you'll be happy to know Microsoft has finally enabled it.

Some Xbox testers will be able to immediately test the feature, as Microsoft is trialing the option in the coming weeks. Microsoft has also partnered with Razer so that Xbox One console users can purchase accessories that leverage Razer's fancy Chroma lighting effects, though most wired and wireless USB keyboards and mice will support the Xbox One's new functionality. Finding games is another story.

Per usual, it will be left up to game developers to support the new feature in their games. “Mouse and keyboard input is not enabled by default for games,” announced Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox. "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience.”

RazerMicrosoft image 2

Microsoft is working on studios on this effort and is seeking feedback from Xbox testers. It will be up to developers to make sure a keyboard and mouse experience is on par with a controller experience. If you're a PC user, you'll likely have an advantage in a first-person shooter.

The feature should be out for everyone later this year. Microsoft will detail its Razer partnership more on 10 November.

PopularIn Games
Microsoft brings keyboard and mouse support to Xbox One with Razer
Starlink Battle for Atlas initial review: Playing toys to life with a real-life astronaut
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile review: The go-to battle royale game
PlayStation takes cue from Xbox, lets you download PlayStation Now games
PUBG coming to PS4 at last
PlayStation Classic is the 20 game retro console you'll really want
Comments