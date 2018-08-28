CD Projekt Red first showed an amazing 48 minutes worth of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay to press and trade visitors - ourselves included - at E3 2018. It then repeated the demo at Gamescom 2018 last week. Now you can finally watch it for yourself.

See what made just about every games journalist wax lyrical about the game the moment they stepped out from their behind-closed-doors session. We do warn you though, some of the action and dialogue can get a bit fruity. Just watch the 48 minute gameplay video above.

Cyberpunk 2077 has no release date yet and, as you can see from the gameplay on offer, it doesn't look like it will be anytime soon. The game is a huge undertaking - based on the tabletop RPG Cyberpunk 2022 yet with first-person action that seems another level to much that we've seen already.

It wouldn't be surprising if it skipped this generation of consoles and was a launch game for the PS5 or Xbox Two (Project Scarlett).

The game's director even stated that much of what you see above can change by the time it is finally released: "Since many of the assets and mechanics in the current version of Cyberpunk 2077 are most likely to be modified, we initially decided to show this gameplay only to media," said CD Projekt Red's Adam Badowski.

"However, we are also well aware that many of you want to see what the media saw.

"Although this is probably not the same game you’ll see on your screen when we launch, we still decided to share this 48-minute video with you."

We're sure glad they did.