Watch Fortnite for Android running on a phone that isn't a Samsung Galaxy Note 9

When the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is unveiled during Unpacked today, it is widely believed that the Android version of Fortnite will be mentioned as being a Samsung timed exclusive. However, the Android version of the hugely successful game will hopefully come to other handsets in a month or two - it certainly works on other devices.

XDA Developers has proved as much by installing an APK installer of Fortnite Mobile for Android on a Samsung Galaxy S9+. Yes, it is also a Samsung phone for the video but the site also installed it on a Google Pixel 2 XL for photos, so it will run on other handsets, if not at the highest graphical quality.

Interestingly, the menu screen does show that the game will offer you the choice between the Epic Games Store and the Samsung Store for in-app purchases.

The video shows Fortnite Mobile running in "Epic" graphics quality. It looks pretty smart, that's for sure.

We'll know more about it at Samsung Unpacked, which will be streamed online today at 4pm BST. Join us here to watch it and keep track of all the news as it happens.

We'll also bring you everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 later.