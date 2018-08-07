Numskull Designs is well known for its videogames merchandise, including T-shirts, Christmas jumpers and candles that smell of the apocalypse, but it will soon also make arcade machines.

Its new Quarter Arcades replica cabinets are 1/4 sized recreations of classic machines from yesteryear and as well as looking really cool on a desk, will actually play the game on its 5-inch full colour TFT 4:3 screen.

First in the series, Pac-Man, is available for pre-order now with shipping due in December. It looks exactly like the 1980s full-sized version, with every detail shrunk proportionately. The buttons and joystick are fully working, and the game installed on the machine is exactly the same as the full Pac-Man from the era.

A 3-watt built-in speaker handles sound, with volume control.

It is officially licensed by Bandai Namco to ensure it is fully accurate.

There will be just 10,000 units made of the collector's edition cabinet, so you should get your pre-order in quickly. It costs £149.99.

Other machines are planned for the series - to be introduced in 2019. Galaga, Galaxian and Ms. Pac-Man have already been teased.

Collect them all and you could build your own coin-op emporium for hamsters.